Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

