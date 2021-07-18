Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.81, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.45 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

