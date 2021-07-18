Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$4.68 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BZLYF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

