Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,336. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

