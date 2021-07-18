Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,336. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

