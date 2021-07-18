Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $778,036.00

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $58.91 million and $778,036.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $818.13 or 0.02593698 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00033475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00233831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00033269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

