Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $24.72 on Friday. Benesse has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

