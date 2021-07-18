Benoit Dageville Sells 100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20.

Snowflake stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.82. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.