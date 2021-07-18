Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.94. 11,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,760 shares of company stock worth $5,388,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.