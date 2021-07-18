Big Data Protocol Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $278,218.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,585,165 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

