BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy Sells 400,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.