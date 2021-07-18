BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy Sells 400,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00.
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
