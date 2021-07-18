BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $368.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

