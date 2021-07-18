BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

