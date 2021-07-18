BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $231.47 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
