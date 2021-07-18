BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $231.47 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 959.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

