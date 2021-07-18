Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $6,000,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of ROCRU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,154. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.