Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 3,200 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

