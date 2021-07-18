Black Maple Capital Management LP Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger accounts for approximately 0.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRPMU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 8,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.