BlackRock Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $199.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $202.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.