BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.11.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

