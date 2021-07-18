BlackRock Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

