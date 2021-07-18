BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,495 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Also, major shareholder Prism Data, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DMS opened at $9.14 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMS. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

