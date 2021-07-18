BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
