BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.