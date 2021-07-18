Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,289,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Blucora worth $54,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Blucora by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

