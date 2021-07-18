BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 448.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,655 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BXC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

