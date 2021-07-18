BMO Capital Markets Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$5.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$414.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,585,506.80.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

