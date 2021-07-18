BMO Capital Markets Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$19.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of TRQ opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

