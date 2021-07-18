BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.17 ($68.44).

BNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €49.88 ($58.68) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €54.81. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.