Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.