Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

BRAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

