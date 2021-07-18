Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 81106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $9,288,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $2,789,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

