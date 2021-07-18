Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.87. 511,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,788. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.05. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

