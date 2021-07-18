Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.90. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

