Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. 3,122,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,189. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $2,165,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 140.0% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

