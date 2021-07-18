Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PBH opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.