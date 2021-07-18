Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post sales of $562.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $491.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,003 shares of company stock worth $2,105,433. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Splunk by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Splunk by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Splunk by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.25.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

