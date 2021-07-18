Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SSYS opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
