Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

