Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $179.25

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

AYI stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

