Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $130.86

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AXSM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. 518,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

