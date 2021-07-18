Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,156.83

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,648 ($60.73). 272,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,453. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £137.61.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

