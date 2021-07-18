Brokers Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

