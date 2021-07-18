Brokers Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

