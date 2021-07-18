Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

