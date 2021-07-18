Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,596 ($33.92). 680,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,364.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

