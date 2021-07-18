Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 9,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,495. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

