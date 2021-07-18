Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 439,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,388. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

