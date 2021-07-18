California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) COO Sells $5,524,000.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) COO Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

CRC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $9,755,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in California Resources by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

