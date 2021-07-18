California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.35. 3,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,410,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Specifically, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,929,932 shares of company stock valued at $164,583,742.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

