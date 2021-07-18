California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 251,896 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,896 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $62,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $293,181,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $143.42 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

