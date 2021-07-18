California State Teachers Retirement System Has $69.36 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $69,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

