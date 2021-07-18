California State Teachers Retirement System Has $70.97 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $70,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

